DRY START, RAIN RETURNS LATE TODAY

Good morning! It’s a chilly and dry start to our Friday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Clouds will gradually build in throughout the day. Our next weather system is quickly approaching, and will bring rain back to the coast this afternoon, and areas inland by this evening. Temperatures should manage to hit about 60 degrees across the metro area. If you have outdoor plans tonight, prepare for a wet one!

Rain will taper off to scattered showers and areas of drizzle Saturday morning. Clouds will be stubborn to clear out, and patchy drizzle could linger into the afternoon. By the late afternoon and evening, clouds will gradually break. Thanks to a warm front lifting through the region, we’ll experience slightly warmer weather this weekend. Highs will reach the mid 60s Saturday and the upper 60s Sunday. A few spots could hit 70 degrees Sunday afternoon, even with a few showers passing through.

I like our chances at getting a couple of dry days Monday and Tuesday. It’ll be comfortable with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s. Rain returns Tuesday night, leading to a soggy Wednesday. Showers and periodic downpours will carry into Thursday. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees both afternoons.

Have a great Friday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.