Fred Meyer to salute its essential workers in Rose Festival parade

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fred Meyer will salute its essential workers in Rose Festival parade this year to thank them for all of their hard work during the pandemic.

The Grand Floral parade will be June 11, the starlight parade will be on June 4, and the junior parade will be on June 8. All of the parades will be livestreamed on Fox 12 Oregon.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.