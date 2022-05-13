On the go with Joe: Dozer days

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - This weekend will be the 17th annual Dozer Day in Vancouver where kids can get up close to construction vehicles, climb inside them and even operate them.

Dozer day started as a small community event to educate children and bring awareness to job opportunities within construction. The event has since grown to several locations across Oregon and Washington.

You can get tickets for Dozer Day online or at the event.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.