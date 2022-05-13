Advertisement

On the go with Joe: Dozer days

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - This weekend will be the 17th annual Dozer Day in Vancouver where kids can get up close to construction vehicles, climb inside them and even operate them.

Dozer day started as a small community event to educate children and bring awareness to job opportunities within construction. The event has since grown to several locations across Oregon and Washington.

You can get tickets for Dozer Day online or at the event.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Blind Woodsman
Blind Woodsman is inspiring millions around the world through viral videos
On the go with Joe: Dozer day 4
On the go with Joe: Dozer day 4
On the go with Joe: Dozer day 3
On the go with Joe: Dozer day 3
On the go with Joe: Dozer day 2
On the go with Joe: Dozer day 2