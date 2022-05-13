PPB: Police impersonator arrested in North Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a reported “police impersonator” while officers were investigating illegal street racing in North Portland.

The PPB said on Friday, May 7, at 8:14 p.m., officers working along North Marine Drive observed what appeared to be a police vehicle with red and blue flashing lights pursuing another car. Both were heading westbound and approaching Kelly Point Park.

Officers stopped the vehicle at North Simmons Road and North Lombard Street. Jonathan G. Bautista-Limon, 20, was cited for criminal impersonation of a public servant, a Class C Felony. He was also issued violation citations for operating a vehicle without driving privileges and failure to carry proof of insurance.

An investigation into Bautista-Limon showed he had tried to stop another driver. The victim was suspicious the vehicle was illegitimate and contacted the PPB. Officers said, Bautista-Limon’s black 2019 Dodge Charger had a police-style push bumper with flashing lights, interior windshield lights and lights in the rear window. He also reportedly carried a realistic airsoft gun and fake security badge.

PPB arrests police impersonator in North Portland. (PPB)

Another vehicle, a white 2014 Chevrolet Caprice, was stopped by officers. The vehicle had a police style spotlight with detachable white flashing lights inside, a tactical vest, airsoft pistol, and a duty belt with a gun holster. Officers said the driver was not charged.

Both the Charger and Caprice were towed.

Police say if you believe you were a victim of this police impersonator, have information about this case, the two vehicles involved, or the suspects, please e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-121134.

