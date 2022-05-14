Advertisement

Children’s Culture Parade celebrates diversity in Vancouver

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:39 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of kids gathered at Fort Vancouver on Friday for the Children’s Culture Parade.

School marching bands played and other third and fourth grade students walked with posters and signs, waving to their families along the way. The route took students from the Pearson Air Museum to the national park and into the fort site.

The parade celebrates the community’s past and present diversity.

FOX 12 spoke with one mom whose child was in the parade.

“I think they’re happy to be out here,” Melissa Lambert said. “It’s a beautiful sunny day today. I’m glad to see all of the community come together to support our kids.”

At the end of the parade, speakers honored students’ hard work during the school year.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Flashing lights graphic
Prineville woman arrested for importing, distributing illegal drugs from Portland area
Pedestrian hit, killed by MAX train in NE Portland
Pedestrian hit, killed by MAX train in NE Portland
Pedestrian hit, killed by MAX train in NE Portland
Pedestrian hit, killed by MAX train in NE Portland
Andrew Kristovich
U.S. Marshals capture escaped federal prisoner accused of rape and assault in Clark Co.