Children’s Culture Parade celebrates diversity in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of kids gathered at Fort Vancouver on Friday for the Children’s Culture Parade.

School marching bands played and other third and fourth grade students walked with posters and signs, waving to their families along the way. The route took students from the Pearson Air Museum to the national park and into the fort site.

The parade celebrates the community’s past and present diversity.

FOX 12 spoke with one mom whose child was in the parade.

“I think they’re happy to be out here,” Melissa Lambert said. “It’s a beautiful sunny day today. I’m glad to see all of the community come together to support our kids.”

At the end of the parade, speakers honored students’ hard work during the school year.

