Patrol car rammed, 2 men arrested in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested after running from police officers in Tigard early Saturday morning.

The Tigard Police Department said just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to reports of two men tampering with cars in the 14800 block of Southwest 74th Avenue.

An officer who was nearby saw the suspect’s pickup truck turn into a nearby apartment complex in the 7700 block of Southwest Bonita Road. The officer ran the license plate, learned the pickup was stolen and attempted to make a traffic stop.

TPD said the suspect rammed the pickup truck into the officer’s patrol car. The suspect then drove onto a grassy area, where the pickup got stuck between two buildings at the apartment complex. The driver and passenger both ran from the car.

The driver hopped fences, attempted to get into a residence and was eventually found up in a tree by a K9. A Tigard police drone found a heat signal from the passenger, who was hiding in nearby blackberry bushes.

Police identified the driver as 27-year-old Zachary Thomas and the passenger as 22-year-old Dylan Hardy. They were both taken to the Washington County Jail on multiple charges. They are also under investigation for crimes committed in Vancouver, Wash.

TPD said the police officer who was rammed by the suspect’s pickup truck had minor injuries.

