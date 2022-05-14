Pedestrian hit, killed by MAX train in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person died after being hit by a MAX train in northeast Portland on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to East Burnside Street and Northeast 160th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian who was hit by a westbound MAX train and died.

Police have not released any more details. The major crash team responded to investigate.

