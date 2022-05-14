Portland Thorns took on Seattle’s OL Reign in scoreless match

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Friday Night Lights for a Cascadia derby, Portland and Seattle meeting for a 26th time in season ten of the league that has grown globally.

Chants and cheers for one of the newest Thorns in her second regular season home match, Japanese National Team start Hina Sugita had ‘em hootin’ and hollerin’ in section 221.

The Japan-America Society of Oregon gathered up with the Japanese Dual Language Immersion Program from Portland Public Schools to root on the great number eight.

Sugita’s section will soon be regulars as the riveters and supporters sat in the rain against the Reign.

The best chance from either side came in the 32nd minute off the foot from Jessica Fishback and from the top bar to a glance off the shoulder of Meghan Klingenberg at the line. It remained scoreless, both with two shots on goal in the first half.

Same goal, second half, the Thorns appeared to breakthrough the mist in the 63rd until being called offside, no goal for The Coug, Morgan Weaver, from The GOAT, Christine Sinclair.

On the flipside of pitch, Milwaukie’s Bella Bixby collected a soggy clean sheet in goal as the Rex Putnam High and Oregon State alum left Seattle scoreless in Soccer City.

The Thorns remain home for their next two matches, Wednesday with Washington and Saturday against Houston.

