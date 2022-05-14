Prineville woman arrested for importing, distributing illegal drugs from Portland area

MADRAS, Ore. (KPTV) - A long-term investigation led to the arrest of a Prineville woman for importing and distributing drugs from the Portland area, according to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

Police said drug agents identified the woman as a fentanyl and methamphetamine importer and distributor to Crook County from the Portland area. Detectives conducted a multi-day surveillance operation throughout the Portland area. On Saturday morning at about 3 a.m., detectives took 42-year-old Judith Carter of Prineville into custody at a Madras truck stop. They were assisted by Oregon State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said a search of Carter’s SUV resulted in finding commercial amounts of methamphetamine and counterfeit prescription pills made of fentanyl. Officers also found additional evidence and identified several associates of Carter. They expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.

Carter was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on charges of drug distribution.

