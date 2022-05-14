Advertisement

Prineville woman arrested for importing, distributing illegal drugs from Portland area

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(KOLO)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:13 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRAS, Ore. (KPTV) - A long-term investigation led to the arrest of a Prineville woman for importing and distributing drugs from the Portland area, according to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

Police said drug agents identified the woman as a fentanyl and methamphetamine importer and distributor to Crook County from the Portland area. Detectives conducted a multi-day surveillance operation throughout the Portland area. On Saturday morning at about 3 a.m., detectives took 42-year-old Judith Carter of Prineville into custody at a Madras truck stop. They were assisted by Oregon State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said a search of Carter’s SUV resulted in finding commercial amounts of methamphetamine and counterfeit prescription pills made of fentanyl. Officers also found additional evidence and identified several associates of Carter. They expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.

Carter was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on charges of drug distribution.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Children’s Culture Parade celebrates diversity in Vancouver
Children’s Culture Parade celebrates diversity in Vancouver
Pedestrian hit, killed by MAX train in NE Portland
Pedestrian hit, killed by MAX train in NE Portland
Pedestrian hit, killed by MAX train in NE Portland
Pedestrian hit, killed by MAX train in NE Portland
Andrew Kristovich
U.S. Marshals capture escaped federal prisoner accused of rape and assault in Clark Co.