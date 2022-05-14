Rainy Friday night, but a more dry than wet weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After a pretty bright but cold start, it ended up being a cool, overcast day in the Portland metro. The light rain that we expected to see reached the coast earlier this afternoon, and it’s going to be a very wet night and start to the weekend for those of us west of the Cascades.

The warm front that’s passing through will at least give us closer-to-average temperatures-- our highs will be in the mid to upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Most of the precipitation dies down early Saturday morning, but there may be a passing sprinkle or two through about lunch time. Then we’ll warm up pretty quickly with some sun breaks into the mid 60s. Sunday will be a little bit warmer, but it looks like a system bringing rain to the north of us will quickly clip us in the western valleys about midday on Sunday. The rest of the day looks dry.

We’ll be starting the next work week with a couple of pretty nice days. Monday and Tuesday will be mainly dry and in the mid-60s. We’re back to cool and wet Wednesday and Thursday, with some of those showers possibly lingering into Friday.

On average, we are still going to be cooler than average the next seven days, with the only exception possibly being Sunday--- if we manage to climb into the 70s.

Have a great weekend!

