Turning Drier Saturday Evening

It has been a soaker of a morning! We’ve seen consistent rain for a while now and be aware that roads could be slick out there this morning!

By later this morning, we should see the rain break apart into showers and then showers dying down into the afternoon. By tonight, things look much drier, and we should get some sunbreaks into the evening. Temperatures today will be a bit warmer, with highs in the mid 60s. Tomorrow we see the warmer temperatures continuing and could get close to 70°, which is right about normal. We will also see a few showers tomorrow afternoon.

For Monday and Tuesday, conditions look like they should be drying out! There is a shower chance Monday, but both days look like they will be mainly dry.

Wednesday, we see a transition back to cool and wet. Highs Wednesday and Thursday are likely back down into the 50s and we expect both days to be wet. Friday will be much drier, but still expect a few light showers through the day.

