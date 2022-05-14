U.S. Marshals capture escaped federal prisoner accused of rape and assault in Clark Co.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service have captured a man who escaped federal custody in Oregon before allegedly raping and assaulting a victim in Clark County.

U.S. Marshals said 38-year-old Andrew Kristovich escaped the Federal Correctional Institution satellite prison camp in Sheridan, Ore., on April 25. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said he went to a home and viciously assaulted and raped a victim before fleeing with a debit card, cell phone and vehicle.

On May 13, Kristovich was located in the Northern Nevada area and taken into custody by Deputy U.S. Marshals with the assistance of Carson City and Douglas County Sheriff’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams.

