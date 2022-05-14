Woman held captive, abused by boyfriend for nearly a week in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old woman is safe after police say was held captive by her boyfriend for nearly a week at the Columbia At The Waterfront Apartments in Vancouver.

The woman, who wishes her family not to be named in fear of their safety, was in the process of ending her one-year relationship with her boyfriend, Austin Dalke-Harrison. Her grandmother says on Friday April 22, her granddaughter went willingly to his apartment and spent the night. On Saturday morning, she told police she woke up with Harrison strangling her.

“He beat her head to toe, black eyes, her whole body is bruised and he didn’t feed her either for those five days. This is hard for me to say. And he raped her repeatedly. He kept her there, he had surveillance watching from his phone,” says the Grandmother of the 19-year old woman.

Court documents say he kicked her, dragged her by her hair, and rubbed her face in dog urine. Her grandmother says he held a gun to her head threatening to kill her family. On Wednesday, the 19-year-old says she saw an opportunity to leave.

“She got smart and started playing a game saying ‘I love you’; you know. ‘I won’t leave you, I’ll stay with you’ and so she gained his trust. She then said she was hungry, and he went to target and that’s when she escaped.”

Her injuries led to an overnight stay at a local hospital. Harrison was arrested on four charges: assault, kidnapping, rape and harassment. His bail was originally set at $1 million, but then lowered to $150,000

“I want him to be put away for a very, very long time. In my opinion, he is the making of the beginning of a serial killer and I don’t want anybody to have to go through what we’ve gone through and I don’t want another girl to be hurt because maybe the next time she won’t make it out.”

The grandmother says her granddaughter was once a happy go-lucky girl who loved to cook and looking forward to college, but that she hasn’t been the same since returning home.

“She’s mentally a mess. The bruising has healed but she’s having flashbacks she’s real nervous she’s not thinking logically and she’s a very timid girl. She’s like ‘Grandma, I got the world by the tail.’ I’m like ‘yes you do, the worlds open to you, you can do whatever you want’. And now it’s down to well I’m just going do online classes. She’s just not herself, he’s taken away her ability to be herself.”

On Friday afternoon, Harrison was released on bail with an ankle monitor. The grandmother told FOX 12, she and her family are doing all they can to ensure their safety.

The next hearing will be May 26th

