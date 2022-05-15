Brief stint of drier weather continues before a cool & wet Wednesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Models were basically spot on as far as the precipitation for this morning-- very wet in the early hours with those showers wrapping up around noon in the western valleys. Portland got about three tenths of an inch of rain. Light, misty precipitation lingered for most of the day along the coast.

We definitely overachieved when it came to the high temperatures! Thanks to a healthy dose of May sunshine combined with that warm front, Portland International Airport hit 73 degrees today. It was our second 70+ degree day this month.

We’ll start to cloud up again this evening, and potentially see a shower pass through after midnight. Overnight lows will remain very mild in the low-to-mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be even drier. We’ll start the day cloudy, possibly see a few light showers in the afternoon, but skies will clear up and we’ll get some sunshine in the afternoon and evening. It is possible we touch the low 70s again in the Portland metro.

The next work week begins mainly dry with the potential for a couple light showers Monday and a completely dry Tuesday.

A system passes through Wednesday, bringing us back to cool and wet conditions. It’ll be tough for temperatures to break out of the upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday. It appears we may start to dry out Friday with the chance for a shower or two, and a potentially dry and sunny Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.