Midday Shower Turns To Sunny & Warm Sunday

Good morning!

It has been a very mild morning; our lows will only drop to the mid to upper 50s by sunrise. Today should be another mostly nice day like things turned out yesterday, however it won’t be totally dry. Expect more clouds this morning, then about midday, around lunchtime, we will see a few showers pass through. Beyond that, things turn mostly sunny for the afternoon and clouds clear pretty nicely, so we should see another nice day, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Heading into Monday, we’ll see a few showers early on and lots of morning clouds. But the afternoon should turn almost entirely sunny. Tuesday will keep the dry streak going, and should be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures both days will be close to average.

A cool and wet system moves in midweek. We expect a rainy day Wednesday and showers continuing into Thursday. Temperatures will drop to around 60. We start to dry out Friday and warm back up. By Saturday, we should see more sunshine in the afternoon and highs back to around 70.

