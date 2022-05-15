Advertisement

More than 1,000 gather in downtown Portland to rally for abortion rights

By Simon Gutierrez
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:17 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More than 1,000 people descended on downtown Portland Saturday in a show of solidarity to rally in support of abortion rights.

Holding signs and cheering at a variety of speakers, attendees crowded into the park blocks around Chapman Square. They are pushing back against what they see as a major threat to the landmark court ruling Roe vs. Wade.

Their concern was fueled by the recently leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s ruling that would uphold a Louisiana Law restricting abortion, which would essentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Disappointing would be a profound understatement,” a rally attendee who identified themselves as Julie said. “I find it egregious, and I find it a betrayal.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown also made an appearance in downtown Portland. She spoke at the World Trade Center with abortion rights activists, vowing to uphold abortion rights in Oregon.

“I know that there are many of you out there who are scared, frustrated that a decision that belongs to you and only you is being taken away,” Brown said. “I will not stand by and let this happen.”

Although there were a handful of tense exchanges between black-clad members of Antifa and a counter-demonstrator who spoke against abortion, the rally remained largely peaceful.

