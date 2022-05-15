Motorcyclist dies, 1 other seriously injured in crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died, and another person was seriously injured in a crash in southeast Portland on Saturday afternoon.

The Portland Police Bureau said on Saturday at about 3:45 p.m., officers responded to Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 62nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a motorcycle and a sedan were involved in a crash. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the sedan was not injured.

PPB said the major crash team is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.