Motorcyclist dies, 1 other seriously injured in crash in SE Portland

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:09 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died, and another person was seriously injured in a crash in southeast Portland on Saturday afternoon.

The Portland Police Bureau said on Saturday at about 3:45 p.m., officers responded to Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 62nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a motorcycle and a sedan were involved in a crash. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the sedan was not injured.

PPB said the major crash team is investigating.

‘We are tired of being diminished’: Oregon Rises Above Hate holds day-long event in Old Town
