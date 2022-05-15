Advertisement

Oregon Humane Society’s ‘Doggie Dash’ returns

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society’s Doggie Dash returned to Waterfront Park in downtown Portland Saturday.

The wet weather didn’t stop people and their four-legged friends from showing up. OHS said more than 2,600 people registered for the dash this year.

Things were a little different than previous years. Dashers were asked to stay spread apart and the pancakes were replaced with individually wrapped breakfast items.

