Oregon Humane Society’s ‘Doggie Dash’ returns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society’s Doggie Dash returned to Waterfront Park in downtown Portland Saturday.

The wet weather didn’t stop people and their four-legged friends from showing up. OHS said more than 2,600 people registered for the dash this year.

Things were a little different than previous years. Dashers were asked to stay spread apart and the pancakes were replaced with individually wrapped breakfast items.

