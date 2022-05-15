PF&R rescues 2 from steep slope in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rescued after slipping down an embankment in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

PF&R said at about 3 p.m. Saturday, crews were called to the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and Northeast Multnomah Street. When firefighters arrived, they found two people that slipped down an embankment. They determined the call required a low-angle rope rescue. This means they need to use ropes due to slippery and steep terrain, but most of their weight is supported by the ground.

Firefighters lowered a ladder to one person, who climbed to safety. They needed to carry the other person up on a rescue litter. The first person was not hurt and left on their own. The other person was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening medical issues not related to the fall.

PF&R reminds the public as the weather gets nicer, trails and slopes can still be slippery. It said to use caution and make sure you’re prepared for emergencies.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.