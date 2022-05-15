Vancouver police seeking victims of Arby’s manager accused of contaminating milkshakes

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is seeking victims who may have been customers at an Arby’s in October stemming from an investigation of a man for child pornography and assault charges.

VPD said on Tuesday, Stephen Sharp was interviewed by detectives. He confessed to downloading and distributing child pornography and having a sexual interest in children.

Sharp confirmed his employment as the night manager at Arby’s located at 221 Northeast 104th Avenue in Vancouver. After issuing a search warrant, a video was revealed of Sharp urinating in a milkshake mix container from Arby’s. Sharp confessed to detectives he urinated at least twice into the milkshake mix for sexual gratification.

Police are asking if you purchased a milkshake from this Arby’s location on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31, 2021, and you have a receipt or verified transaction information to confirm the purchase, to contact detective Robert Givens at Robert.givens@cityofvancouver.us. Detectives have not located any evidence that Arby’s or its franchisee were aware of Sharp’s actions.

Sharp was taken to the Clark County Jail on the following charges:

4 counts (charging max) of Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct

4 counts (charging max) of Dealing Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct

Assault II

