Deadly Hwy 20 car crash leaves 2 dead and 2 injured

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly car crash on Highway 20 near milepost 23 left two people dead and two others injured Saturday, according to Oregon State Police.

At around 4:45 p.m., an eastbound red Mazda swerved across all lanes all the way into the westbound shoulder then swerved back into the eastbound lanes where it crashed head-on into a silver Nissan versa.

The driver of the Nissan, Cal Curtis, 79, and his passenger, Yvonne Levy, 73, were both killed in the crash.

The driver of the Mazda and his 4-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital. The driver had non-life threatening injuries but the 4-year old had critical injuries.

Highway 20 was closed for about 4 hours as Oregon State Police investigated the cause of the accident. Driving under the influence is being investigated as a contributing factor.

