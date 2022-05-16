Egg prices on the rise in the Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The price of eggs is the latest victim of changing economic conditions, and the impact can be felt at restaurants in the Pacific Northwest.

Broder Nord in north Portland is one restaurant seeing the price of eggs increase. Chef Charlie McMullin said the restaurant goes through about 600 eggs on a typical weekend.

“What we sell is eggs,” McMullin said. “That is our number one ticket item with potatoes. Eggs and potatoes (are) a Northwest breakfast.”

But with his costs increasing 20%, McMullin said his restaurant has no choice but to raise prices for customers. McMullin knows raising prices is never good for the customer, but he said his customers are understanding.

“It’s just another thing we can’t control,” he said. “All we have to do is roll with the punches.”

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the price of a dozen eggs has gone up 90 cents between April 2021 and April 2022. The data also shows between March 2022 and April 2022, the price jumped nearly 50 cents.

There are many factors leading to this dramatic increase, like continuous supply chain issues and labor shortages.

But the U.S. Department of Agriculture said a highly contagious avian flu is forcing farmers across the country to kill off a portion of their flock. With less supply meeting the demand, the price of eggs has nowhere to go but up.

In Oregon, the bird flu first appeared earlier this month in Linn County. A backyard, non-commercial flock tested positive for the disease. The USDA said no commercial flocks have tested positive for the flu in the state. But they are reminding all farmers, commercial or non-commercial, to review their biosecurity protocols so their livestock can stay healthy.

As prices continue to remain high, the new cost of eggs is just another good impacting Broder Nord’s bottom line.

“There’s no normal in the sense of there’s no expectation, there’s no projection at this point,” McMullin said. “It’s literally day by day.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.