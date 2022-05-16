FEW A.M. SHOWERS, DRIER AFTERNOON

Good morning! A few showers are pushing through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington early on this Monday. Showers will come & go through about lunchtime, with a drier afternoon on tap. Expect to see partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Our weather should remain dry through Tuesday as weak high pressure builds aloft. Temperatures will get close to 70 degrees, but should come up just shy of that mark.

Our next weather system will slide in Tuesday night. This cold front will push rain across western Oregon & southwest Washington starting early Wednesday. Rain will transition to scattered showers late Wednesday A.M., and we’ll deal with on & off showers the remainder of the day. Showers will pick back up on Thursday as a shortwave moves overhead. Highs will range between the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Weak high pressure will build in toward the end of the week, bringing us a couple of dry days Friday and Saturday. We should manage to climb into the low to mid 70s. If there aren’t too many showers around on Sunday, one more day in the 70s will be possible.

Have a great workweek!

