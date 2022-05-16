Police: Gresham man arrested after tying up, robbing 89-year-old woman in Hood River

HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) - A Gresham man was arrested in Hood River last Tuesday after reportedly tying up an 89-year-old woman and robbing her.

Police say deputies were dispatched May 10 around 1:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of Tucker Road after reports of a robbery. The elderly woman told officers a man had broken into her home, threatening her with a weapon. Once inside, the man later identified as Kevin Alexander McCallum, 51, of Gresham, bound the woman to a chair and burglarized the residence.

Afterwards, McCallum left the woman bound and went to an unoccupied neighboring home, forcibly entered, and burglarized it as well, Hood River Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were able to identify McCallum, and with the United States Marshal’s Service, arrested him Thursday.

McCallum was lodged into NORCOR Corrections on the charges of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree burglary, coercion and menacing.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.