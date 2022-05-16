Police investigate two incidents, 48 hours apart, of MAX trains hitting people

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating two incidents happening two days apart involving max trains hitting people. One incident was deadly, the other is critical.

The latest accident happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Jonesmore Street. Police got a call about a person with life-threatening injuries. The injured person was taken to the hospital but there is still no word on their condition.

The station where the incident happened was closed overnight while police investigated. It has since been opened.

About 48 hours earlier, another person died after being hit by a MAX train at East Burnside and 160th Avenue.

Trimet officials said they believe the victim was on the tracks, and not one of the nearby platforms, when it happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Trimet says these accidents are difficult for everyone involved, including the train’s operator.

“Our thoughts are with our operator who has been removed from the scene here and is getting the help they need from TriMet to work through this.

Police have not released much more information on the person who was hit or why they were on the tracks.

The Portland police major crash team is investigating these accidents, and are asking if you know anything about what happened either at NE 82nd and Jonesmore Sunday or the one Friday night on NE 160th and Burnside, to call police.

