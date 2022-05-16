Portland Barista Is 2022′s US Barista Champion

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The reigning U.S. Barista Champion is based right here in Portland! The Oregon born and raised Morgan Eckroth, better known as MorganDrinksCoffee to her millions of fans on social media, shared her experience of preparing and winning the competition online giving audiences a behind the scenes look of these tournaments are like. And though Eckroth creates content fulltime, she does serve the Rose City coffee regularly at Keeper Coffee in Southeast Portland. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more about what it takes to win a barista championship.

You can find Eckroth on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

