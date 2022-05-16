Advertisement

Portland Barista Is 2022′s US Barista Champion

By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:35 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The reigning U.S. Barista Champion is based right here in Portland! The Oregon born and raised Morgan Eckroth, better known as MorganDrinksCoffee to her millions of fans on social media, shared her experience of preparing and winning the competition online giving audiences a behind the scenes look of these tournaments are like. And though Eckroth creates content fulltime, she does serve the Rose City coffee regularly at Keeper Coffee in Southeast Portland. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more about what it takes to win a barista championship.

You can find Eckroth on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Center for Native arts and cultures opens in SE Portland
New Center for Native Arts and Cultures opens in SE Portland
Blind Woodsman
Blind Woodsman is inspiring millions around the world through viral videos
Fred Meyer to salute its essential workers in Rose Festival parade
Fred Meyer to salute its essential workers in Rose Festival parade
Fred Meyer to salute its essential workers in Rose Festival parade
Fred Meyer to salute its essential workers in Rose Festival parade