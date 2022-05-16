Portlanders remember former mayor Bud Clark

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portlanders gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Sunday to celebrate the life of former Portland mayor Bud Clark.

There was live music, ice cream courtesy of Salt and Straw and biking.

Clark was an avid biker. After he retired, he enjoyed riding around the community and supporting bike-related initiatives.

Organizers said there were two bike rides leading into the event. One of the rides started at Goose Hollow Inn, which Clark opened in 1967.

FOX 12 spoke with Ken Cropper, a former volunteer for Clark’s campaign team. He said he hopes Clark’s legacy inspires a brighter future in Portland.

“His spirit lives on... and you can see it in this crowd here today supporting his legacy,” Cropper said. “I would hope we can get back to a city that works again, and hopefully this is a start.”

Clark served as Portland mayor from 1985 to 1992. He died in February at 90.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.