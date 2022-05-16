Sunny & Warmer Tuesday!

Today has been a nice and mild day, but temps remain a bit below average. We’ve got partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

Tonight, we will see those clouds clearing out for the western part of the metro, but east of I-5, clouds will remain thicker tonight. That should lead to warmer overnight lows in the mid 40s to the eastern part of the metro and chillier lows in the upper 30s in the western metro. Tomorrow will be a nice day! Temperatures will be closer to average, in the upper 60s and we will see high clouds and sunshine here in the western valleys.

Overnight into Wednesday, a cool and wet system moves in, bringing temps to around 60 for both Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday expect a wetter morning, then showers through the afternoon. By evening, things look to be much drier. Scattered showers will continue for Thursday.

Beyond that we get some sunnier days again Friday and Saturday, with highs back in the low 70s. The warmer temperatures continue Sunday and Monday, with more clouds and a shower chance Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.