Two boats catch fire near Caterpillar Island

The Vancouver Fire department responded Sunday to a call about multiple boats on fire in the...
The Vancouver Fire department responded Sunday to a call about multiple boats on fire in the water in the Columbia river between Vancouver and Caterpillar island.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Fire department responded Sunday to a call about multiple boats on fire in the water in the Columbia river between Vancouver and Caterpillar island.

The boats on fire were recreational crafts about 20 ft. in length. Land-based fire crews were able to put the first fire out but could not reach the second one from land.

Fire boats arrived and were able to put out fire in the second boat. No one was on the boats when fire crews arrived and there were no injuries. One of the boats sank while the other one stayed afloat.

Vancouver Fire Department would like to remind people to always carry life jackets and fire extinguishers on their boats.

