Two dry days to start the work week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was pretty gray and drippy for most of the day west of the Cascades. A couple heavier showers passed through in the afternoon, but we still ended up with less total rainfall than yesterday in Portland.

The clouds took their time clearing out, but we got a couple hours of sunshine in evening before we started clouding up again. It wasn’t enough for us to get into the 70s like we did yesterday. Metro area temperatures topped out in the upper 60s.

We’ll see another night of warmer overnight temperatures in the low to mid 50s. The total lunar eclipse is happening tonight from 8:29 to 9:54 p.m., but it’s likely going to be too cloudy west of the Cascades to get a good view. Might be a different story in central and southern Oregon, though!

Monday will be an even drier day. A couple showers will be around, but rainfall totals look very light. We should see more sunshine in the afternoon and evening, topping out somewhere in the mid 50s. Tuesday looks to be a very sunny day with just some thin high clouds. We should reach the upper 60s for our temperatures in the Portland metro.

We’re back to cool and wet conditions on Wednesday, with showers lingering into Thursday. Temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees. Friday and Saturday are shaping up to be more typical late May days, with temperatures warming back up.

