Back to Wet & Cool Wednesday

Hopefully you were all able to enjoy some of the sunshine today. What a nice spring day!

Tonight, the dry weather continues. We’ll see clouds at times, but plenty of clear skies through the evening. Changes occur overnight though, as wet weather arrives to the coast and we see clouds increasing inland. By tomorrow morning, a cool and wet system arrives and we will have a rainy start to the day. The rain will last through the morning and breaking into showers around midday. Through the afternoon we will see our skies likely drying out and a drier, partly cloudy evening. Highs will be much cooler, likely in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Showers will continue Thursday, as will the cooler temperatures. That will be the end of the wet weather for a little bit though!

Friday we dry out and should see temperatures warm back up to around 70. We stay in the 70s for the weekend, which should be very nice! Expect a good amount of sunshine Friday - Sunday, with clouds increasing into Sunday evening. We see a slight chance of a shower Sunday evening as well. It does appear we will see some light showers for your Monday. A shower chance remains Tuesday.

