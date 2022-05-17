Clackamas girl missing since March found, ODHS says

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) – A 14-year-old Clackamas girl missing since March was found Monday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Aaronaja Ziye Akerion Gray, 14, went missing from foster care in Clackamas on March 31.

ODHS didn’t reveal where Gray was found but thanked the community for the support.

She was previously suspected to be in the Gresham or Portland areas.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.