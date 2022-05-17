On the go with Joe at Beirut Bites

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Beirut Bites is the Middle Eastern place to find Lebanese street food, and, as a extra treat, you will also be donating to a good cause.

Every Tuesday in May and June, proceeds from Beirut Bites will go to the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization or IRCO, an organization that helps immigrants and refugees settle into their new homes.

The owner’s parents started Nicholas restaurant in Portland about 35 years ago after immigrating from Lebanon during the civil war. Now she’s starting a new restaurant with a focus on street food and wants to help new immigrants and refugees get on their feet.

