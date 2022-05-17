Mail collection box stolen in Southeast Portland, USPS says; elections officials notified

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A mail collection box belonging to the United States Postal Service has been stolen in Southeast Portland’s Eastmoreland neighborhood, according to officials.

The box, located at SE Reed College Place and SE Woodstock Boulevard was taken Wednesday, May 4. USPS says because of Tuesday’s primaries, it’s informed the Multnomah County Elections Division. The Postal Service says mail was last collected from the box at 11:35 a.m. on the day of the theft.

“The Postal Service is aware that on May 4th, a postal collection box at corner of SE Reed College Pl and SE Woodstock in Portland, OR, was stolen by an unknown subject. This theft happened after the mail had already been collected for the day. We have requested the involvement of the Postal Inspection Service in locating the missing box and its contents,” The USPS said in a release. “A new box will be replaced and operational at that location tomorrow (Tuesday, May 17).”

Any voter who used the collection box to mail their ballot after that time is asked to immediately contact Multnomah County Elections at 503-988-VOTE (8683) to check the status of their ballot.

Any voter whose ballot was not received at the Elections office may still request a replacement ballot at multco.us/orderahead immediately.

