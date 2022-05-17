NICE DAY AHEAD! RAIN RETURNS EARLY WEDNESDAY

Good morning! It’s a cool and dry start to our Tuesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Low clouds are draped across most of our western valleys, but should gradually clear out after sunrise. Today will turn out to be mostly sunny and a bit warmer than Monday. Highs will make a run at 70 degrees, with most valley locations topping out in the upper 60s. Clouds will fill our skies tonight ahead of our next weather system.

A cold front will slide in Wednesday morning, bringing widespread rain and high elevation snow. Our snow levels will start off several thousand feet above the passes, but should lower to about 4,000 feet by the end of the day. Rain will transition to on & off showers between the mid to late morning. Highs will only reach the low 60s Wednesday. Another system will drop in from the northwest on Thursday, reinforcing the shower activity. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees. Our air could be unstable enough to support an isolated thunderstorm. A few downpours seem more likely.

High pressure will gradually shift over the region between Friday and Saturday. It looks like we have at least 3 dry days coming, and warmer weather too! Highs will range between the low to mid 70s between Friday and Sunday, with overnight lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Showers will return sometime early next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

