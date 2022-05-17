One-on-One: Sebastian Blanco talks on the heals of being MLS Player of the Week
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:38 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A third way through the Major League Soccer regular season, the Portland Timbers had a record-shattering performance on Saturday night with an unbelievable amount of goals registering seven against Kansas City.
Fox 12′s Nick Krupke went One-on-One this afternoon with MLS Player of the Week, Sebastian Blanco, who tallied two assists and his first two goals of 2022.
