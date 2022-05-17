Advertisement

Sheriff’s office investigates homicide near trailer park

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(WGCL File photo)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:03 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened around 11 p.m. Monday night.

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots at the Golden West Mobile trailer park on Northeast 131st Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a possible gunshot victim.

Later, a car crash was reported a couple of blocks away from the trailer park. The driver of the car was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Clark County’s Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation and took a teenage boy into custody. The suspect was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of an unlawful firearm.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the suspect and said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The WAAAM Museum in hood river showcases antique planes and cars that still work
The WAAAM Museum in hood river showcases antique planes and cars that still work
Fox Investigations: Betting on Change
Fox Investigations: Betting on Change
Fox Investigations: Betting on Change
Fox Investigations: Betting on Change
Mail collection box stolen in Southeast Portland, USPS says; elections officials notified