Sheriff’s office investigates homicide near trailer park

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened around 11 p.m. Monday night.

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots at the Golden West Mobile trailer park on Northeast 131st Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a possible gunshot victim.

Later, a car crash was reported a couple of blocks away from the trailer park. The driver of the car was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Clark County’s Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation and took a teenage boy into custody. The suspect was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of an unlawful firearm.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the suspect and said this is an ongoing investigation.

