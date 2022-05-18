Advertisement

Commissioner Hardesty faces November runoff; incumbent Commissioner Ryan expected to keep seat

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Both City Council incumbents show significant leads among opponents, although Position 3 currently held by Jo Ann Hardesty appears to be heading towards a November runoff.

Commissioner Dan Ryan carried a strong lead over his closest opponent for the Position 2 seat. Ryan led by 11 p.m. Tuesday with 58.58% of the vote. His nearest opponent, AJ McCreary, carried 23.39% of the total ballots cast.

In a much different race, the Position 3 contest is nearing a November runoff if no candidate can reach 50% of the vote (plus one). Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty is leading the way with 39.2% of the vote, trailed by challengers Rene Gonzalez with 24.92% and Vadim Mozyrsky with 24.01%.

For the latest election numbers, click here.

