Cool & showery Thursday, then much warmer this weekend!

After a rainy start, just a few scattered showers have lingered around the area the rest of the day. I expect showers to mainly disappear during the night. Weather should be uneventful overnight with temperatures down in the 40s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold (for May) batch of showers moves down into the Pacific Northwest tomorrow for a refreshing mix of sun, showers, and possibly a brief downpour. Temperatures will struggle to hi 60 degrees which is a solid 10 degrees cooler than normal.

We have some good news! After tomorrow’s showers, there’s no sign of a cool/wet pattern returning for awhile. Expect lots of sunshine (with clouds at times) Friday through early next week. The next real chance for showers isn’t until the middle of next week. Temperatures will actually warm ABOVE normal for a few days, reaching the 70s over the weekend and beyond. Enjoy an early taste of June this weekend, this will be the warmest one we’ve seen so far this season.

