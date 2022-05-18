Advertisement

Deadly I-84 motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BAKER COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 304, left a man dead just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Oregon State Police.

OSP’s preliminary investigation showed that John Atwood, 74, of Island city was riding a Harley-Davidson westbound on I-84 and exited the 304 off-ramp.

For an unknown reason, he lost control of the bike and hit the guardrail.

Atwood was found dead at the scene. Exit 304 was closed for about three hours.

