Drug sniffing dog discovers half pound of methamphetamines; woman arrested

Trapper, the drug sniffing K9 belonging to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested a woman in a traffic stop Tuesday after the drug detection K-9 detected the smell of narcotics.

Jessica Shoesmith, 42, of Grants Pass was arrest at approximately 12:45 p.m. during a traffic stop after Trapper, the police K-9 alerted officers to the presence of methamphetamines.

After searching the car, DINT discovered about half a pound in narcotics. Shoesmith was arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful possession, manufacturing and attempted delivery of methamphetamines.

