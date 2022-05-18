Portland man arrested for indecent exposure; police seek additional victims

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is seeking additional victims after a Portland man was arrested for indecent exposure Tuesday.

Michael P. Enns, 27, of Portland, was arrested by the Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team in the area of Southeast 30th Avenue and Southeast Alder Street after his vehicle was matched to a suspect in an April case.

Police say on the morning of April 1, a woman was out walking her dog in the area of Southeast 35th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street when Enns pulled up beside her in a silver Volkswagen. Officers said Enns appeared to be trying to get her attention and she moved towards the car. When she got to the vehicle, she noticed Enns’ pants were down, and he was masturbating. Police say the woman was able to get his license plate before leaving.

The officer who took the report recalled two unreported incidents the previous day. In the first, someone observed a man masturbating in a silver Volkswagen. In the second call, a man in a silver Volkswagen masturbated while he followed a woman on a bicycle.

During Enns’ arrest, officers located a loaded Glock 19 in his possession. PPB said further investigation led to the recovery of several handgun magazines, including a high-capacity magazine, two AR-15 magazines, leather gloves, a video camera, and lewd Polaroid photographs.

Enns was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with two counts of public indecency, one count of unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of a loaded handgun in public.

Officers believe there are additional unreported incidents, or additional victims, who have not contacted police. PPB asks if you’ve a similar encounter with Enns, or know someone who has, or have additional info into Enns’ behavior, contact the Portland police through crimetips@portlandoregon.gov Attn: Sgt. Matthew Jacobsen.

