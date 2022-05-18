Advertisement

Portland’s Memory Den Revives Vintage Radios

By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Memory Den’s owner and founder Tyler Gregory has a passion for history, which has lead to his love of all things vintage! Not only does he own the Nostalgia shop and Broadway Antique mall in Northeast Portland, he also upgrades old AM radios to be more functional for a twenty-first century world. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to find out how he does it and the shop’s expansion plans.

