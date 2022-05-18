Sheriff’s office asks for help in hit-and-run investigation

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Josephine County Sheriff’s office asked for help in an investigation after a pedestrian was hit by a car Tuesday night.

At about 9 p.m., near the intersection of Fruitdale Drive and Alexander Lane, a silver Kia Soul hit a pedestrian and left the scene heading toward the Rogue River.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition according to the Sheriff’s office.

Detectives are looking for this car and its driver. The car is believed to be a 2008-2001 silver Kia Soul. It will have significant damage on the driver’s side, front bumper and left fender. The left side mirror will also be missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s office at 541-474-5123.

