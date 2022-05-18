Advertisement

Tiernan concedes; Drazan still leading GOP candidate race

Christine Drazan.
Christine Drazan.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Christine Drazan is one step closer to the Republican nominee for Oregon Governor following a call where opponent, and nearest competitor, Bob Tiernan conceded Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, former House Minority Leader Drazan was leading the GOP race with 23.8% of the votes. Former Oregon Republican Party Chair Tiernan trailed with 18.7% of votes in the crowded field.

In a statement released just before 3 p.m., the Tiernan campaign confirmed:

“I wished Christine good luck in her campaign to lead Oregon in a new direction by quickly addressing our out-of-control crime problems, homeless camps on the streets, failing schools, and other problems that need to be fixed to unify all Oregonians no matter where they live in the state,” Tiernan said in a release.

If nominated, Drazan will represent Republicans on the November ballot against Democratic nominee Tina Kotek.

