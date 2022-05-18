Vancouver P.D. announces new Chief of Police

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The City of Vancouver has announced the next Chief of Police following the retirement of former chief James McElvain in January.

The Vancouver P.D. says the new chief will be Jeffrey Mori who was selected following an extensive search. Mori’s appointment will be effective 5 p.m. June 30.

“Assistant Chief Mori’s experience and background, teamed with his proven ability to build and maintain meaningful relationships in the community, has prepared him well for this role,” said City Manager Eric Holmes.

Mori has been in law enforcement for 29 years, serving nine of them as Undersheriff for Washington County, Oregon and most recently three years as Assistant Chief for the Vancouver Police Department.

“The NAACP is proud of the decision the city made. Jeff Mori has shown consistent commitment in navigating difficult and systematic issues within our community,” said Vancouver NAACP President Jasmine Tolbert in a statement included with the city’s announcement. “Jeff has a healthy commitment to racial equity, and we hope to continue to partner with him on that journey.”

Mori spoke of his excitement following the announcement.

“The Vancouver Police Department is a premier agency in Washington thanks to the professionalism and service of the men and women who show up each day to do the work to keep our community safe,” Mori said. “I look forward to leading the Vancouver Police Department in our continued efforts to expand community partnerships and relationships, grow the agency and increase transparency and trust.”

