Vancouver P.D. investigating child luring incident

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a child luring incident that happened Tuesday morning.

Police say at roughly 9:30 a.m., Vancouver Police responded to Covington Middle School where a 13-year-old female student reported earlier in the morning while walking to school near NE 49th Street and NE 112th Avenue, she was approached by an unknown male. The man emerged from the bushes, attempted to engage her in conversation and “loosely” grabbed her to get her into the bushes.

The girl was able to get away and made it to school while the man walked away. He was last seen near NE Fourth Plain Boulevard and NE Gher Road.

The suspect is described as 20-30 years of age, Hispanic male, short “buzz” cut black hair, thin build, 5′5″-5′7″, wearing a black tank top and tan work boots, he also had tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information on this incident, or the identity or location of the suspect, is asked to call Vancouver Police Detective David Jensen, david.jensen@cityofvancouver.us.

