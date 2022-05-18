WET MORNING, DRIER AFTERNOON

Good morning! Rain is pushing inland early on this Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region. Expect soggy, gusty conditions during the morning commute, followed by hit or miss showers between the late morning and lunchtime. This afternoon should feature mainly dry weather under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only make it into the low 60s across the metro area. A shortwave will swing through early Thursday, reinforcing the shower activity. We’ll deal with on & off showers throughout the day, including a few downpours. Highs will only reach about 60 degrees. As far as mountain snow goes, the bulk of the accumulation will occur above the Cascade Passes today. Between this evening and tonight, snow levels will drop just below the passes. Expect about 1-3 inches of snow accumulation on Thursday. The higher elevations will probably pick up 3-6+ inches between today and Thursday.

Our weather will dry out on Friday as high pressure inches in from the west. It’ll be tough to hit 70 degrees though since the clouds will be stubborn to clear out. If you’re looking for warmer weather, it’s not far away! The aforementioned high pressure system will build over the West Coast this weekend, bringing high temps into the mid 70s. It’s possible Sunday will be the warmest day so far this year.

Most forecast models and their ensembles keep rain out of the picture until late Tuesday. Expect a warm and dry start to the workweek, followed by cooling conditions and increasing shower chances around Tuesday & Wednesday.

