Winterhawks end season after falling to Seattle Thunderbirds in game seven

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – What was a 3-1 series lead turned into a decisive game seven on the junior hockey ice in Portland.

The Portland Winterhawks, in their first game seven since 2018, were stuffed at the ballot box just like games five and six against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Head coach Mike Johnston expected more out of his boys and there is much to be proud about this season, but Portland could only muster the two second period goals by Jaydon Dureau and Robbie Fromm-Delorme after falling back 4-to-zilch before the red lamp could shine bright for the home team.

Now the lights are off for 2022 after not even being able to compete in playoff hockey since 2019, falling in game seven, 6-to-3.

After sweeping through Prince George and winning the first three games against Seattle, it’s the T-Bird who toppled a red-hot Portland team and the kids from Kent remain perched on the totem pole and will now play in the West Finals against Kamloops.

Portland is now 8-and-8 all-time in game seven’s, 5-and-4 at home.

