Celebration of life held for Oregon icon Gerry Frank

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff today in honor of Oregon icon Gerry Frank.

A celebration of life was held for Frank at the Salem Convention Center on Thursday.

Frank’s family owned the former department store chain Meier and Frank.

A philanthropist and political advisor, Frank served as the Chief of Staff for Senator Mark Hatfield for more than 20 years.

Frank also advised many governors over the years and was a regular contributor to Good Day Oregon when the show launched in the late 1990′s.

“Gerry would have been so proud,” said Frank’s nephew, Skip Frank. “He was really a meaningful figure in both in this city and in this state, and it means so much to us he was so appreciated. It’s an honor to be here.”

Gerry Frank died in March at the age of 98.

